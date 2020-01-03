GTT ups Demerara River submarine fibre optic capacity

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Friday said it has begun increasing its submarine fibre-optic capacity across the Demerara River with the replacement of its cable.

“The replacement cable will give added future capacity to services since it consists of 24 strands, as compared to the damaged cable, which had 12 strands,” the company said in a statement.

GTT said the replacement of the damaged submarine cable in the Demerara River began on Wednesday.

The telecommunications company said during the last quarter of 2019, the company completed the design and permitting process for replacing the cable.

In June 2019, GTT reported a cable damage caused by a vessel in the Demerara River near Craig, East Bank Demerara.