PPP says large number of APNU+AFC voter list objections “unsubstantiated”

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Friday expressed concern that the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has objected to 3,000 names on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) in Region 5 (Demerara-Mahaica), but said so far the coalition has been unable to prove its case.

The PPP said two hearings by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have been called off. “To date, two (2) hearings have been suspended in Region Five due to lack of supporting evidence from the APNU+AFC and GECOM officials wanting to seek clarity. The APNU+AFC representative in Region Five, Carol Joseph has failed to produce a single shred of evidence to support the objections made,” the PPP said.

The PPP hinted that APNU+AFC’s objections, which include 500 names at Moraikobai in Mahaicony River, appear to be citing the baseless reason of residency. “Our constitution clearly states that a person can only be removed from the voters list due to death, upon which a valid death certificate must be produced, and insanity proven by a recognized doctor’s certificate. No one can be taken off the voters list due to residency, be it local or overseas. This was also reaffirmed by the recent ruling of the Chief Justice,” the PPP states.

The PPP accused the coalition of deliberately attempting to “disenfranchise people who are perceived to be PPP supporters.

“Many of these persons have already come forward to identify themselves. A few may have moved from their original place of residence, however, this is not grounds for removing anyone from the voters list,” the PPP said.

The PPP called on GECOM to ensure that the constitution is adhered to during this process.

GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh on Friday said 19,502 persons have not collected their national identification cards since 2008. GECOM will give them until November 27 to prove that they are in Guyana, if not their names will be placed in a supplemental voters’ list and they will be allowed to vote only if they have a birth certificate, valid Guyana passport, certificate of adoption or a certificate of registration.