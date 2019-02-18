UPDATE: Pilot, policeman survive single-engine plane crash

This is a developing story

A single-engine Cessna 182 plane that was transporting the body of a dead man crashed after it ran out of fuel, Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field said.

Field said the pilot, Lincoln Gomez’s jaw was broken and a policeman,Michael Grimmond,sustained a broken leg.

The plane, which bears United States registration markings N8 704T, went down somewhere aback Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara at about 7 pm.

A rescue mission has been deployed to the area to extract the policeman, pilot and the body of the dead man. “They more or less know where they are,” the GCAA official said.

Sources said the man is an American missionary succumbed after falling off a mountain.

The plane was travelling from Arau to the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” Airport when the “pilot called in a May Day,” Field said.

Sources said the Guyanese pilot flies for the Seventh Day Adventist-run humanitarian mission.