Guyana Police Force announces promotions for 2019

Three Senior Superintendents of Police were promoted to Assistant Commissioners, topping the 2019 promotions list of the Guyana Police Force.

They are Edgar Thomas, Royston Andries-Junor, and Paul Langevine.

Police Commissioner, Leslie James told the senior and junior members of the force, who were promoted, that “promotions cause the recipients to exude feelings of joy, satisfaction and of course a sense of achievement.”

James assured those who were not promoted that “all is not lost: and he urged them to “remain resolute and steadfast in your good performance”.

“Equally it can be a catalyst to motivate ranks who may be a despondent because of not being promoted on this occasion,” he said.

Following is the full list of promotions for 2019.