No charges for Minister Broomes, others in parking lot fracas

Junior Minister of Natural Resources Simona Broomes, her driver and two security guards, who were involved in the parking lot fracas, will not be charged.

“The file was completed and sent for legal advice, which was obtained to the effect that based on all the Statements and video footage, no charges are advised,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Earlier this month, Broomes and her driver were involved in an altercation with security guards working at the New Thriving/Massy Supermarket parking lot, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The guards had sought to prevent Broomes from parking in no parking area. A squabble ensued with Broomes eventually accusing one of the guards of cocking and pointing his service shotgun at her. Video evidence does not support her claim, but instead shows her tossing down ‘No Parking’ paraphernalia while her vehicle drive over one of them.

The Junior Minister has declined to comment on the issue, but Vice Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence had apologised to one of the guards.