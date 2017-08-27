Plane goes missing; search begins

Emergency teams were Sunday morning rushing to an area just off Mahdia from where they received an emergency signal from a missing plane.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Retired Colonel Egbert Field said no contact has been received from a Cessna plane bearing registration marking 8R-GFM. “The police and army have been informed and they are now in caucus to move,” he said.

Based on information provided, Field said an Emergency Locater Transmitter (ELT) signal was identified about two or three miles north of Mahdia. The plane was shuttling between Chai-Chai and Mahdia and, according to the GCAA boss, was scheduled to land at 8:47 AM Sunday but it did not land but the ELT signal was picked up at 9:08 AM

Owned by Air Services Limited, the plane is piloted by Captain Imran Khan.

Other sources said the plane has not registered any further data on its Spot Tracker that monitors the movement of aircraft every two minutes. The sources said the terrain in that area is thickly forested and rugged.

Within the last month, there have been two plane crashes in the interior. One pilot died and another escaped with minor injuries.