Updated: Roraima Airways pilot dies in plane crash

A pilot employed by domestic airline, Roraima Airways, early Tuesday evening died when the plane crashed on approaching the airstrip at Eteringbang in western Guyana, officials confirmed.

He has been identified as Collin Martin. The wreckage was located and his body was extracted. It was due to arrive in Georgetown Tuesday night.

No other persons were aboard the Britten-Norman Islander bearing registration number, 8R-GRA.

The Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Col. Egbert Field confirmed receiving a report at about 6:30 PM about the incident that occurred minutes before.

He said a pilot, who was airborne at the time, witnessed the incident. Preliminary indications are that the ill-fated plane was airborne at a location from where the pilot could have seen the Eteringbang airstrip.

Sources said before nose-diving to the ground, the plane almost flipped.