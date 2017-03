A small fuel boat was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon at Moruca, North West District, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at about 4 PM at Green Island, Moruca.

The captain of the vessel, Mr. Lindo told investigators that he was offloading fuel containers when he heard an explosion and then saw the vessel engulfed in flames.

The small aluminum boat, many of which are used to transport fuel from neighbouring Venezuela, had no name and was not insured.