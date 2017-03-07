Internet Radio

UPDATED: Jagdeo, Luncheon, Robert Persaud arrested, released; others still detained

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News, Politics March 7, 2017 4 Comments

Dr. Roger Luncheon (left) being arrested by SOCU agents.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Four former top government officials including Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr Roger Luncheon were Tuesday arrested and questioned in connection with their acquisition of seaside housing lands at Goedverwagting-Sparendaam (Pradoville 2)

Jagdeo, Luncheon and former Natural Resources Minister Robert Persaud were questioned and released from custody. They were not required to post bail.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo being escorted into SOCU’s headquarters to be questioned.

Up to 4:40 PM, Lisaveta Ramotar- daughter of former President Donald Ramotar- and former Secretary to NICIL Marcia Nadir-Sharma and former President of the Private Sector Commission, Ramesh Dookhoo were still being questioned by investigators at the Camp Street headquarters of the Special Organised Crime Unit. Lisaveta Ramotar is General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board.

“This act will long be remembered as a grave injustice,” said Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

He said the arrest of Luncheon has nothing to do with corruption but about attacking those who are resisting the government.

 

  • Col123

    Guyana needs to get past this as quickly as possible…what ever the outcome,….We have an economy to resuscitate with the working folks continuous daily struggles…..these rich folks are living in decadence and the good life… revenge is sweet only for a short time… the long term scars will be written in history books ….

  • Lancelot Brassington

    What about the chubby babe? Looks like they are saving the best for last.

  • Col123

    No handcuffs???…Even moments of feeling good is thwarted in this distressed land…you just can’t celebrate anymore … someone out there waiting to burst you bubble..

  • rudeo

    So Gary Best…Shalimar Hack…..Compton Bourne….are chosen ones…hurrah….

