Last Updated on Sunday, 19 July 2026, 3:25 by Denis Chabrol

The MV BARIMA ferry capsized late Saturday night off Guyana’s coast on its journey to the North West District, and so far eight persons have been rescued, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said.

At 3:15 AM, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said on a Facebook Live post that eight persons were “retrieved” “alive”. He said another ferry was being sent to the area to provide emergency treatment and care. “The medical services are on board one of our Transport (and Harbours Department) steamers, heading to the area to provide a base to start providing medical attention to those who require as soon as they are rescued,” he said.

He said there were 116 passengers and crew were aboard. After a distress call was received at 11:01 PM, he said the emergency response system of private and State assets were deployed. “There is an active search and rescue operation that is taking place and we pray for the safety of all,” he said.

A senior official said the vessel was located by an aerial search and rescue team, after the crew sent off flares. The area is reportedly extremely dark.

The privately-owned Roraima Airways, which dispatched an aircraft in the area, obtained the coordinates and relayed that information to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), an official said.

Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan confirmed that the Air Corps and Coast Guard were deployed to the location. “A tough morning. Air and marine teams mobilised,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Early reports are that the aged vessel was travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, having departed 3 PM Saturday. Region One (Barima-Waini) Chairman, Brentnol Ashley told Demerara Waves Online News that he first received a call about the incident at about 12:30 Sunday morning. He was awaiting information from the search and rescue teams.

The Public Works Ministry said the MV Barima was fitted with 250 life jackets, two rigid life craft and six inflatable life craft.

Except for the GDF, the Guyana government had no crisis communications response to this potentially serious disaster. There was no designated communications personnel to answer queries and provide official updates.

The Maritime Minister Deodat Indar, Director-General of Maritime Administration Stephen Thomas and other senior officials did not provide any information when contacted.