Last Updated on Saturday, 18 July 2026, 15:56 by Writer

Agriculture minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday admitted that his son has gold mining lands, but defended the manner in which he acquired them, in the face of fresh allegations of corruption by opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed.

“All of my son’s mining lands were acquired through the lawful procedures established by the relevant authorities responsible for the allocation of mining properties,” Mr Mustapha said in a press statement.

Firing back at the opposition leader, Mr Mustapha said Mr Mohamed’s family controls more mining lands than his son.

“It is also a matter of public record that fugitive offender and members of his family collectively hold mining rights over properties that exceed the combined holdings of all of my children. Yet, despite that fact, allegations continue to be directed solely at my family,” he said.

Mr Mohamed, who is fighting a United States (US) extradition request to face trial for alleged financial crimes linked to his billion dollar gold trading business, alleged on Friday that dating back to 2023, the Mustaphas received three mining blocks of “prime gold mining lands” totalling 2,867 acres while local miners who had applied decades ago were yet to receive a claim or block.

Citing a publication of the Official Gazette dated January 6, 2026, Mr Mohamed said Javed Mustapha was awarded two mining blocks by the minister of natural resources subject to approval by the closed areas committee.

He called for better management and allocation of gold mining lands in a manner that would not be unfair to small miners.

“Guyana’s natural resources must be managed in the national interest, ensuring that ordinary Guyanese miners are not disadvantaged while others, including foreigners, profit through connections or influence,” he said.

However, the agriculture minister said the lands were received through an above-board process.

“Those allocations were made by the competent agencies acting within their statutory authority, and his business operations are conducted within the legal framework governing the mining sector,” he said.

The minister labelled Mr Mohamed’s claims about his son’s “lawful business activities” as “wild and unsubstantiated”.

Mr Mustapha said his children had been engaged in medium-scale mining for several years.

He also said their participation in the sector had been conducted openly and in keeping with the laws and regulations.

He also denied Mr Mohamed’s allegation that mining properties connected to his children were being leased to foreign companies, calling them “false”.

He said Mr Mohamed made a serious accusation but failed to identify a “single foreign company or produce any evidence to support the claim.”

“Azruddin Mohamed has alleged that mining properties connected to my children are being leased to foreign companies. That allegation is false. Significantly, despite making such a serious accusation, he has failed to identify a single foreign company or produce any evidence to support that claim.

“If Azruddin Mohamed genuinely believes that any law has been broken by me or any member of my family, then the proper course of action is clear. He should submit whatever evidence he claims to possess to the competent authorities so that they can investigate and, if warranted, take the appropriate action. That is how the rule of law functions” Mr Mustapha stated.

The minister believed that Mr Mohamed has been attacking his son after he decided to “pursue his own independent path”.

Since then, he said his son had been subjected to repeated public allegations and attempts to damage both his reputation and his business.

“Despite these attacks, he has remained focused on conducting his affairs lawfully, professionally and independently,” he added.

The minister said his son’s business affairs were entirely separate and independent, and that like every other Guyanese, he was entitled to engage in lawful business activities without being subjected to harassment, intimidation or politically motivated attacks on his character.