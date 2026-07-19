Last Updated on Sunday, 19 July 2026, 7:22 by Writer

Fifty-three persons have been rescued after the 89-year-old ferry MV Barima capsized off the Essequibo Coast on its way to Port Kaituma, North-West District, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said early Sunday morning.

He said that number was made up of both passengers and crew.

Public works minister Juan Edghill and the prime minister said more details would be provided after sunrise about the mishap that occurred late Saturday night.

At the time of the incident, the minister said 116 passengers plus crew were aboard the vessel.

Mr Edghill restated that state and private assets have been deployed to the area.

Based on an electronic locater transmitter (ELT) signal and emergency flares, the location of the MV Barima was identified and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard and private assets were deployed as part of the search and rescue operation.

Based on a rough Google Earth Pro calculation, the incident occurred at sea almost 10 nautical miles off the Essequibo Coast.