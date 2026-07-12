Last Updated on Sunday, 12 July 2026, 17:54 by Writer

Guyana has purchased 1,000 pregnant heifers at a cost of GY$245 million from neighbouring Brazil to increase beef and dairy production, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry said 300 cows have already arrived and destined for Ebini, Berbice River, where they would become part of the national breeding programme designed to improve the country’s genetic stock and expand cattle production.

According to the agriculture ministry, the heifers have passed all health checks.

“The ministry confirms that the animals have successfully completed all required veterinary health inspections, testing and quarantine procedures prior to export and satisfy Guyana’s animal health import requirements.”

Government says the procurement was executed through the national tendering process.

Four bids — one local and three international — were received and evaluated in keeping with the provisions of the Procurement Act.

Following the evaluation process, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded the contract to Coopera of Brazil, the successful bidder, at a price of GY$245,000 per pregnant heifer.

“This investment reflects the Government’s continued commitment to building a modern and resilient livestock industry. By expanding the national herd with quality breeding animals, the initiative will support increased livestock production, improve opportunities for farmers, reduce dependence on imported breeding stock, and contribute to Guyana’s food security objectives,” the ministry explained.