Last Updated on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, 10:14 by Denis Chabrol

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Secretary, Zulfikar Mustapha said President Irfaan Ali should decide on whether to publicly disclose his assets, amid concerns about where the Guyanese leader got money to invest in a 150-acre farm on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

While he initially declined to speak on the issue, when pressed by Demerara Waves Online News for a comment on whether Dr Ali should authorise the Integrity Commission to reveal his financial records. “I can’t say that. That is for the President to decide on that,” he said.

Mr Mustapha said the President has been declaring his financial assets to the Integrity Commission “every single year”. “If somebody has been disclosing their financial records, they have nothing to hide,” Mr Mustapha said.

The PPP Executive Secretary’s comment came less than one hour after the opposition People’s National Congress Reform/A Partnership for National Unity said the President had a duty to publicly lay bare his financial records to allay concerns about alleged financial misdeeds.

Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed on Sunday sparked off controversy about the President’s wealth, alleging that he misused his office to acquire the 150-acre land and conservatively invest more than GY$2 billion in the farm.

The President has denied those allegations, saying it is public knowledge that he owns a farm. He said disclosures to the Integrity Commission and his bank records show that he borrowed money to invest in the sprawling agricultural complex.

Mr Mohamed has since called on the President to resign.