Last Updated on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, 9:29 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Tuesday demanded that President Irfaan discloses all his financial affairs to prove that his income and loans match his acquisition of a reported 150-acre farm and related properties off the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

In a democratic society, PNCR/APNU said no public official, regardless of office, is above scrutiny and so the President must answer those legitimate questions and provide the accountability that Guyanese deserve.

“PNCR/APNU, therefore, calls on the President to make full disclosure of his income, assets, liabilities, and the financial arrangements associated with these lands. Such transparency would serve to dispel doubts, strengthen public confidence, and demonstrate a commitment to the principles of good governance,” the 12-seat parliamentary APNU said in a statement.

Arguing that in a democratic society, no public official, regardless of office, is above sscrutiny, PNCR/APNU said the President must answer those egitimate questions and provide the accountability that the people of Guyana deserve.

After Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed of the 16-seat main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party posted a video showing several aspects of the sophisticated and modern farm, the President acknowledged ownership but said his declaration to the Integrity Commission and his bank records would show that he borrowed to invest in the farm. The farm, which Mr Mohamed labelled a “ranch” includes livestock, fruits, an electricity transmission network, ventilated poultry tunnel houses, shade houses, cattle houses, and multi-level structures for sheep. The President, a former Minister of Housing and Water, vehemently denied that he abused the privileges of his office to acquire the land and infrastructure, adding that “most” people were aware that he owned a farm. ““There is absolutely no State involvement or no State financing for any single thing on my farm. It is in existence long before I am President and all of my assets have been declared to the Integrity Commission. Further to my assets being declared to the Integrity Commission, the financial system can verify and support every single investment I have made or all my assets and liabilities which include my loan so it is completely false. Nothing there was supported by any State investment,” he told Demerara Waves Online on Sunday.

The PNCR/APNU alleged that one of the 19 fraud-related charges that were subsequently discontinued after Dr. Irfaan Ali assumed the Presidency concerned lands along the Linden–Soesdyke Highway. “The recent revelations regarding these lands are therefore not new and raise serious questions that demand clear and transparent answers,” PNCR/APNU said.

But PNCR-APNU said the President must state unequivocally whether he is the beneficial owner of the farm lands in question. Further, according to that party, given reports that the lease arrangement amounts to approximately GY$25 million annually, “Guyanese people deserve to know how such payments are being financed and whether they are consistent with his declared sources of income.”

The President’s monthly salary is just under GY$4 million.

As President of Guyana, the PNCR/APNU said Dr. Ali has a “fiduciary responsibility to the people of this country and is obligated to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability. The public is entitled to know how this wealth was acquired and whether all relevant declarations have been made in accordance with the law.”