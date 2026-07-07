President Irfaan Ali could not appoint Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s three nominees for the post of election commissioners because there is no vacancy, according to a top legal expert.

“Once there is no vacancy, how can the President appoint? The President cannot unless somebody is dis-appointed; in other words a vacancy. Even if the President is inclined, the President cannot appoint, as far as we know,” the expert, who is sympathetic to the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), the source told Demerara Waves Online News on condition of anonymity.

Citing Article 161(3)(b) of Guyana’s Constitution, Mr Mohamed on June 30 told the President that he “meaningfully consulted with the opposition political parties on the National Assembly,” and advised him to appoint lawyers Roysdale Forde, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva.

But the legal expert said the only way the issue could be resolved is through the court, in light of the fact that the composition of the 65-seat National Assembly changed at the September 1, 2025 general and regional elections.

Dating back to 1992, the People’s National Congress Reform and its coalition, and the People’s Progressive Party Civic have together controlled the National Assembly and their parliamentary representation had been largely reflected 3-3 on GECOM.

However, the parliamentary make-up as a result of last year’s elections has seen the PNCR-led APNU, with 12 seats, being replaced by We Invest in Nationhood as Guyana’s main opposition party with 16 seats and Forward Guyana Movement one seat.

The PNCR/APNU election commissioners have, however, refused to resign, saying that they could only be replaced if they resign, the court rules and the Constitution and law are amended.

The ruling party’s legal luminary’s reasoning also appeared to be in line with the PNCR and commissioners Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman.

“They are lawfully appointed commissioners who have not tendered their resignation,” the source said.

“It’s only one way out of this: go out of the country,” the source said.