Last Updated on Monday, 6 July 2026, 23:23 by Denis Chabrol

By GHK Lall

Pres Ali has had a considerable amount of work to do as a leader. The work of being a defender of his own people. Comrades and ministers who have raised questions, suspicions, condemnations. Lands. Assets. Riches. Lapses leading to what has looked less than righteous. Not quite, not anywhere near, the up and up. How did they come into so many emblems of wealth in such a short space of time? How out of nothing there is so much of so many opulent gems? Those are on the material, the tangible, side. The president has also served as defender-in-chief of those who allegedly erred morally and grievously. Through what led to great emotional stigmas and traumas to the weak and vulnerable of Guyana. In fact, it would be closer to the wicket, to assert that Excellency Ali appointed himself to the role of serial defender-in-chief for his own. The old me would have said, he arrogated unto himself what did not belong. The old gives way to the new.

Now, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, defender of first call and last resort, for PPP Govt notables, has a matter before him that calls for the best of him. Alongside his own defense, he should manifest a different kind of wisdom. The wisdom that goes beyond himself. Place this whole matter, Mr. President, in the hands of others. Others outside of Guyana. He is the head of state, so it will not be in the best interests of himself and Guyana for this matter to be reviewed and pronounced upon by Guyanese. A local study/inquiry of what is now in the public domain would invite contentiousness about what appears superficial, and what looks like a whitewash. Past appointed local bodies have come in for endless criticisms relative to their terms of reference, procedures, and actual probes. They have raised more questions and controversy than provided answers and closure. The recommendation is that this be placed in foreign hands. For a full disclosure of the facts, as they have been tracked and treated. From how they came about to full breadth of all involved parties.

Also, it would help immensely if the Act governing the work of the Integrity Commission is amended to allow disclosure of submissions in situations such as these. Personally speaking, I do not support any arrangement where the assets of politicians are kept secret. This would cover from their earnings to their acquisitions to their liquidations. Further, any amended Integrity Commission Act must provide for a majority of its members to be drawn from civil society, as nominated by civil society. From that majority a chair is chosen. Of what strength, what utility is a chair, chosen by a government, when a member of that same government, has to be scrutinized?

The president, as well as any politician, any servant of the public, has a right to mount the most vigorous defense when claims are made about their conduct in office. I endorse that to the fullest. Using the same standard, the public, the taxpayer, the electorate, is entitled to an inquiry that is hoped to be authentic, appears to be authentic, and is authentic. In its probity. In the quality of its work and output. In the confidence that it inspires. There is a system. It is working and it delivers.

I wish Pres Ali well. I wish also that would have the most serious interest in allowing full ventilation of what is encircled and embedded in this farm cum estate. Through those wishes, I think that much could be done, with much clearing of the air, and putting this matter to rest.