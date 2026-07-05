Last Updated on Sunday, 5 July 2026, 22:42 by Writer

By Donald Ramotar

We live in very dangerous times. War and threats of war, tensions within and between countries are on the increase. Not since the second World War have we seen such brutality and sufferings as we are witnessing today.

The genocide and ethnic cleansing that is being meted out to the Palestinian people by the Israeli Apartheid regime continues unabated. Recent UN reports have shown the deliberate targeting of children in Gaza and the West Bank. The conscience of the world seems to be numbed by the sheer scale of the massacre.

This is now being extended to Lebanon.

In addition to the holocaust in the Gaza, we see the expansion of war caused by the unprovoked attack by Israel and the United States on Iran. Thousands of innocent civilians have perished in those attacks, billions of dollars in property have turned into cinders. Now we are in a state of a nervous ceasefire.

In the face of those terrible situations, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), led by the indefatigable President Xi Jinping, is a real silver lining in the dark clouds of war.

Once again China has come forward with proposals to change the direction from the global disaster which international relations seem to be heading.

In June of 2026, the PRC renewed its call for a “More Just and Equitable Global Governance…” These proposals are intended to chart a clear road toward a just and lasting peace in our world. The idea is not only to have peace, but enduring peace which would be anchored by economic prosperity and global governance based on equality and the rule of law.

This is most welcomed.

At the centre of the white paper which contains the propositions is the strengthening of global institutions. This is an urgent demand since we have noticed, what appears to be, deliberate actions to weaken the United Nations and many other global bodies linked to the UN and play very important roles in global governance.

China is working strenuously to promote the United Nations as the main global institution. It has been involved in every aspect of its work to foster peace in our world and to ensure justice for all.

The PRC has become the second largest financial contributor to the UN. It is a leading member of its peace keeping initiative providing thousands of soldiers to the UN missions.

It has been advocating for reforms in the UN to reflect the changes in our world that has taken place since the formation in 1945. This will entail giving a more prominent role to former colonies that have joined the UN since the ending of colonialism in the late 1940s, the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

China is a very strong advocate of respecting every country’s sovereignty and equality.

It is calling for the democratisation of many institutions such asp the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Those bodies have mainly served the United States interests and are known for imposing harsh structural adjustments measures on countries of the Global South.

However, China is not just making these calls, it is taking a leading role in the implementation of the proposals. It has set an example of win-win international relations.

The Belt and Road Initiative launched in 2013 is proving to be very transformative. Many countries have benefited from the infrastructure developments that have taken place in almost every part of the world. Those projects have helped to increase global production considerably and it has improved the connectivity within and between countries and continents.

The Chinese nation has now become a leading player in the scientific and technological revolution (STR). The nation is leading in robotic and artificial intelligence (AI).

In the past, the benefits of the STR were derived by very few countries. It was used to enrich the elites in very few rich states. For the vast majority of the peoples in the global south, it was used to increase the exploitation of our countries and even to oppress the aspirations of the masses. It was used in destructive wars and to continue oppression using neo-colonial measures.

Now with China having a bigger role, it is not only ensuring that its own people benefit from the ingenuity of its scientists and researchers, it is sharing it with the rest of the world.

It is making very important proposals to ensure that these marvelous inventions are not used to endanger our world.

In this regard it is advocating that the United Nations play a central role in forming “a global AI governance system with broad consensus to benefit all humanity…” This is to ensure that no country is left behind.

China is also wary of how technology was used in the past to enhance the military of some countries. It has therefore made a very important suggestion to prevent the misuse of AI in the military arena. Here is what it says: “… China attaches great importance to preventing risks in the military applications of AI and proposes that all countries should adopt prudent and responsible approach in the development and use of relevant technologies, to ensure that weapons remain under human control at all times to prevent an AI arms race.”

This is of vital importance to all mankind to ensure that these technologies serve the good of all mankind and not be held as a monopoly of any country or group of countries so that it/they can threaten and bully others to get its/ their own way.

Today China has become the most responsible member of the global community. It is a beacon of hope for a world of peace, progress and prosperity.

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Mr. Donald Ramotar is a former president of Guyana.