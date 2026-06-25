Last Updated on Thursday, 25 June 2026, 22:38 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday said his administration was planning a social housing programme that would target vulnerable segments of the population such as disabled persons and single parents.

Addressing the opening of the International Business Expo 2026 at the Guyana National Stadium, he said the strategy, which would be unveiled in the coming weeks, would “directly target the different segments of vulnerability in our system.”

He told the opening of the expo, which has attracted more than 500 exhibitors including developers, bankers, prefabricators, green technology experts, architects and engineers that the strategy would also target low, moderate and medium income earners “to meet the expectations of the people of Guyana at the scale of which the expectation is growing.”

Dr Ali said the housing development strategy would reduce the housing backlog to zero in the next four years.

“We are designing a system that will allow you to have a home in which you can live in dignity, and in the coming weeks I will outline a clear strategy of how we are going to deliver homes to people who meet this criteria, and at the same time, how we’re going to invest in the low, moderate, and medium income homes,” he said.

The President said the real estate loan allocation between 2020 to 2025 has moved from GY$90 billion to GY$185 billion, and the growth in loans for private dwellings, from GY$82 billion to GY$141 billion.

He also said the growth in industrial development has increased from GY7.9 billion to GY$41 billion.