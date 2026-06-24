Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, 21:07 by Writer

The body of the missing 26-year-old Cuban woman was found in a clump of bushes in an East Coast Demerara village, six days after she was reported missing and a policeman, with whom she had a relationship, has since been arrested, police said.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said the policeman led crime scene detectives to the location where he allegedly dumped the body of Dailen Paneque Gómez.

“There were some developments in this matter. It is now being treated as a murder. A Police Constable was arrested and placed in custody. He is currently assisting detectives with their investigation,” Mr Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News.

The woman was not heard from or seen after she left for work at the Mon Repos Health Centre early on the morning of June 18.

An official police report was made on June 19 at the Mon Repos police outpost

The Cuban community had appealed to President Irfaan Ali, home affairs minister Oneidge Walrond and Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and all other competent state authorities to do what they could to investigate the disappearance of Paneque Gómez.