Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 12:56 by Denis Chabrol

Two men from Linden and one from Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara have been charged wity the murder of a man at Honey Camp Landing, Middle Mazaruni River, police said.

Those arraigned on Tuesday were 64-year old businessman Raymond “Kunga Joe” Corrolla of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden; 63-year old gold miner Tyrone “Wormey” Phillip of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara and Rafeek Shan Austin, called a 34-year-old gold miner of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

Police accused them of the murder of Robert “Curry” Nobleon Tuesday June 9, 2026.

They appeared on Tuesday June 16, 2026, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed who read the charge of murder to them. They were not required to plead and were remanded to prison,police added.

The matter was adjourned to July 31, 2026, for continuation, police said.