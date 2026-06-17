Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 13:05 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana Police Force Inspector Abasola Flatts has been charged with the unlawful transfer of ammunition.

Police said he pleaded not guilty and was granted GY$150,000 bail.

No details about the alleged offence were committed, but police said the officer, who was rstationed at Regional Police Division 4 ‘A’, was charged based on an intelligence-led operation conducted on Wednesday May 7, 2026, at the Linden Bus Park, Georgetown.

He appeared before Her Worship Fabio Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

The matter was adjourned to June 24, 2026, for disclosure.