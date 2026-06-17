Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 13:29 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday said an internal investigation has been launched into an alleged refusal to take a report.

In a statement, the law enforcement agency said the ranks have since been removed from the stations. “The ranks identified in the complaint have since been rotated for developmental and administrative purposes while the matter is being reviewed,” police said.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) was called in to conduct the probe after a member of the public alleged being turned away while attempting to make a police report at more than one police station.

Police said the matter reportedly stemmed from an incident at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport involving a suitcase mix-up, after which the affected passenger sought to make a report to facilitate further action.

The force said its Office of Professional Responsibility has since been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the allegation and to determine whether there was any breach of Force policy, procedure, or professional conduct by the ranks involved.

The Guyana Police Force seized the opportunity to make it clear that members of the public should not be turned away when they visit a police station to make a report. “Where a matter falls within another station’s area of responsibility, the report must still be received and properly recorded, after which the necessary referral or transmission should be made through the appropriate police channels,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force says it remains committed to professional service delivery, accountability and ensuring that all members of the public are treated with courtesy, fairness and respect when seeking police assistance.