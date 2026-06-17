Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 12:46 by Denis Chabrol

Two Brazilian gold miners have been robbed of 45 ounces of raw gold at their mining camp in Sewanda Backdam in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), police said.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said that at about 5:30 PM on Monday, June 15, 2026, the gold miners, ages 50 and 44, were attacked by four gunmen

Police sais Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims operate separate mining operations, located approximately 200 metres apart. “Four masked males, reportedly armed with firearms, entered one of the operations while the 44-year-old victim and his workers were conducting mining activities,” police said.

Investigators were informed that the suspects held the victim and workers at gunpoint and demanded that the wash-down process be completed.

The suspects, according to police,then relieved the victim of 15 ounces of raw gold, GY$150,000 cash and one red ATV motorcycle, valued at a total of GY$15,400,000.

Police were also informed that the suspects also proceeded to the second operation, where they held the 50-year-old victim and his workers at gunpoint and demanded that the wash-down process be completed.

The suspects then relieved the victim of 30 ounces of raw gold, one 20-pennyweight gold chain, one 20-pennyweight gold band, one 6-pennyweight gold ring, one red ATV motorcycle and GY$300,000 cash, valued at a total of $29,265,000.

The suspects further took a quantity of clothing, groceries and internet equipment before making good their escape, police said.

During the incident, the 50-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries.

The two ATVs were later found abandoned near the Puruni River, police added.

The suspects are being sought as investigations continue.