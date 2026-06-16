Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, 6:56 by Denis Chabrol

Trinidad and Tobago’s Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL) and local partner GuyGas Inc. have been identified as the first-ranked firms for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Phase 1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant, the Office of the Prime Minister said Tuesday.

“Cabinet has given its no-objection to the commencement of negotiations with the firms, with the objective of agreeing to an O&M arrangement for the NGL operations,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Government said the decision was taken following a competitive public procurement and evaluation process,

The Office of the Prime Minister says this O&M engagement relates only to the operations and maintenance of the Phase 1 Natural Gas Liquids Plant. It does not include the supply and bottling of LPG, the sale and marketing of remaining NGLs, or the development of other NGL storage and offloading facilities, which are being advanced through separate processes.

Tuesday’s announcement followed last week’s comment in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament by that country’s Energy Minister that there were ongoing talks with Guyana on the operation of the NGL plant at Wales. PPGPL is majority stakeholder is the State-owned National Gas Company. “The President of Guyana came here, had important discussions with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. That has deepened and we are now in discussions with the government of Guyana over Trinidad and Tobago operating and maintaining their NGL plant at Wales in Guyana,” Dr Moonilal said.

GuyGas Inc is a wholly-owned private company.

The selection follows an open Request for Proposals, advertised in January 2025 in the Guyana Chronicle, Guyana Times, Kaieteur News, and Stabroek News, under the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Government said five proposals were received and assessed by an Evaluation Committee against administrative, technical, and financial criteria. The proposal led by PPGPL, with GuyGas Inc. as local partner, ranked first overall, achieving the leading technical assessment together with the most advantageous cost-benefit commercial offer.

The Office of the Prime Minister explained that the intended arrangement covers O&M Core Services and the Long-Term Maintenance Plan for the Phase 1 NGL Plant, with PPGPL and GuyGas Inc, to be finalized through negotiation.

Government says PPGPL, a regional natural gas liquids operator with established experience, will serve as the lead O&M operator, while GuyGas Inc. participates as the local partner, supporting local content and the transfer of skills and capacity to Guyanese workers.

The NGL Plant forms part of the integrated Gas-to-Energy facility near Georgetown, which brings associated gas ashore from the Stabroek Block to produce cleaner, lower-cost energy for Guyana, alongside the recovery of propane, butane, and pentanes-plus for domestic and export markets. Engaging an experienced operator is intended to ensure the plant is run safely, reliably, and efficiently from start-up, which is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The Office of the Prime Minister also confirmed that Siemens Energy has been selected as the O&M operator for the 300-megawatt combined-cycle power plant and the balance of plant (BOP) and auxiliary facilities. Siemens Energy will hold overall responsibility for coordinating operations and maintenance across the integrated facility, with the NGL Plant operations integrating into that framework.

A central objective of the engagement is the development of Guyanese personnel. The arrangement is structured to maximize Guyanese employment at the facility and to provide for a deliberate transition through which the maximum number of Guyanese will progressively operate and maintain the plant over time, supported by structured training, mentorship, and the transfer of skills from the experienced operator to the local workforce, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prior to signing, the arrangement will be subject to further technical and legal due diligence reviews — including by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Chambers — to confirm that the commercial terms, benchmarks, and arrangements are reasonable and consistent with best practice and with comparable arrangements in the sector, government added.

The Gas-to-Energy project remains a cornerstone of the Government’s strategy to deliver reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy to the people of Guyana, while building local capacity and creating opportunities across the energy value chain.