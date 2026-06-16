Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, 19:42 by Denis Chabrol

Months after respected Guyanese cultural advocate, playwright and filmmaker Andre Wiltshire called on government to rehabilitate the terribly run down National Cultural Centre (NCC), Junior Culture Minister Stephen Jacobs said the iconic facility is slated to undergo a comprehensive restoration and modernisation this year.

Speaking to the government-controlled Department of Public Information (DPI), he said the overhaul would be done following the completion of its design and procurement phases.

The minister explained that the government, in collaboration with technical consultants, is currently advancing the project’s design stage, which will holistically address both the external aesthetics and critical internal facilities of the cultural institution. The planned works will include major upgrades to dressing rooms and washroom facilities, providing a more comfortable and efficient environment for persons utilising the facility.

“We recognise and understand that His Excellency has made it very clear that the National Cultural Centre is important to us, and we want to ensure that it is fully restored,” Mr Jacobs was quoted as saying.

DPI reported that the major infrastructure upgrade forms part of the government’s reaffirmed commitment to preserving and elevating the nation’s premier cultural institution.

Underscoring the long-term benefits of the upgrade, Minister Jacobs emphasised the importance of modernising the facility for the diverse array of individuals and organisations that utilise the venue daily. “We want to ensure that the National Cultural Centre is developed internally and externally into a facility that everyone will be proud of,” the minister noted.

Located on Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown, the National Cultural Centre (NCC) stands as Guyana’s premier venue for major cultural events and performing arts.

DPI said that in 2022, the government completed a major interior modernisation project at the NCC with the installation of 2,002 new theatre seats in the main auditorium. Modern lighting, improved acoustics, and security systems were also installed.

But Mr Wiltshire earlier this year told Culture Minister, Charles Ramson Jr in a letter that the communication system between the Stage Manager’s desk, dressing rooms, lighting, and sound departments has been non-functional since the late 1980s. He said the sound system is unreliable, with malfunctioning equipment and an insufficient number of microphones, forcing producers to incur additional rental costs. Mr Wiltshire had also observed the absence of functioning front-of-stage lighting, despite reports that equipment has been procured but at that time remained uninstalled for over two years. He also said the backstage area (stage right) is severely limited (approximately 6 feet), significantly hindering cast movement and set changes. the construction of a VIP room—originally intended for a brief state visit—has permanently compromised backstage functionality.As a consequence, he said access to facilities has been reduced, leaving only one functional downstairs toilet for performers during productions.

Mr Wiltshire had also observed that dressing rooms for both male and female performers are each equipped with only one functioning toilet, restroom facilities in the foyer, particularly for women, are in a state of disrepair, with multiple fixtures and pipes non-functional, and ventilation and air conditioning systems throughout the building, including the auditorium and upper balcony foyer, are inadequate, creating discomfort for patrons and performers alike.

He also said visible deterioration of the auditorium ceiling, including peeling surfaces, presents both an aesthetic and potential safety hazard. “The general state of upkeep suggests a lack of systematic maintenance planning,” Mr Wiltshire added.

Turning his attention to human resources, he said the technical proficiency of staff is inconsistent and, in many cases, insufficient to meet the demands of modern theatre production. He added that producers are frequently compelled to hire external professionals, as reliance on in-house staff does not guarantee efficiency or quality.

Mr Wiltshire made several recommendations to Mr Ramson including the formation of a National Cultural Centre Board of Management, comprising experienced professionals from across the cultural and creative industries, including theatre practitioners, musicians, technicians, and administrators. He said such a board should provide strategic oversight, ensure accountability, and guide programming and operational standards.

He also recommended the recruitment of a professionally trained Theatre Manager, Stage Manager and Technical Director, implementation of continuous training and certification programmes for all technical and operational staff, and development of clear performance standards and accountability mechanisms

Turning his attention to marketing and revenue optimization, Mr Wiltshire said there must be strategic use of all billboard spaces, including digital assets, to promote events at the National Cultural Centre, development of a marketing unit to support producers and enhance audience engagement and exploration of public-private partnerships to support sustainability.