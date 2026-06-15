Last Updated on Monday, 15 June 2026, 21:19 by Writer

A Venezuelan man was on Monday arraigned in connection with the seizure of 23 AK-47 assault rifles last Thursday night and was remanded to prison, the Guyana Police Force said.

Jonathan David Gans, 27, a construction worker of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara was charged with possession of firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without license.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 11, in relation to the alleged possession of firearm and ammunition without a license at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him at the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rondell Weever.

Police said Mr Gans pleaded not guilty and was subsequently remanded to prison.

The matter is adjourned to July 14.

Mr Randy Jagdeo surrendered to police on Sunday, June 14, as part of a probe into the seizure of the guns and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

Police say they also want Orlando Gabriel for unlawful possession of firearms.

The Schoonard arms and ammunition bust was the second in less than one month, the first having occurred on May 22 in Berbice where 10 AK-47 rifles were discovered.