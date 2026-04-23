Last Updated on Thursday, 23 April 2026, 10:13 by Denis Chabrol

Former Finance Minister in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led coalition administration, Winston Jordan on Thursday said that party should have already crafted a programme of activities to celebrate Guyana’s 60th independence anniversary.

Mr Jordan said on KAMSTV that the PNCR should have been in a position to do so from December 31, 2025, well ahead of Independence Day on May 26, 1966 because it was Forbes Burnham, the Founder-Leader of their party, who led Guyana into independence.

“What you waiting for PNC? a couple weeks before you can’t even unveil a programme of activities, notwithstanding what ever financial stress you may be in to at least make certain that Founder-Leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham is not forgotten in this celebration because as night turns to day, the PPP is not going to mention his name if they can’t do it in this 60th,” he said.

Mr Jordan, an outspoken critic of both the opposition and the government, questioned whether the PNCR was waiting on the People’s Progressive Civic (PPPC)-led administration to “lionise” Mr Burnham in the context of the 60th anniversary. “There are sometimes when you get so upset, as a person, in this country. Your 60th anniversary of independence is coming up, the Founder-Leader of your party was the one who led you into independence at a time when the other great leader of this country, Cheddi Jagan, didn’t accompany you to the London conference but had the good sense on Independence night or on the eve of independence to hug on stage at the National Park, creating a sense of unity. ” He said there are “simple” activities that can be held at a low cost.

Dr Jagan is regarded as the key advocate for Guyana’s independence from Britain, but believed that the United Kingdom, at the insistence of the United States, had changed the electoral system from first-past-the-post system, under which he had been victorious, to proportional representation to shut him out of power to avoid Guyana attaining independence under his PPP because he was regarded as a communist. The PNC coalesced with the United Force in the 1964 elections under the new electoral system and remained in power under elections widely regarded as rigged until 1992 soon after the end of the Cold War between the US and then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

The main opposition We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) earlier this week launched a six-week campaign under the theme “Rooted in Identity – Rising in Destiny.”

That party, which won 16 seats in the 2025 general and regional elections, said the initiative seeks to restore meaning, dignity, and national pride to the observance of independence by engaging citizens in a journey that honours Guyana’s past, examines its present, and inspires its collective future.

“Guyana’s independence is more than a date on the calendar; it is the culmination of sacrifice, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a people determined to define their own destiny. As such, this initiative moves beyond celebration alone and instead presents a six-week national program designed to foster deeper awareness, unity, and participation across all regions and communities,” WIN said in a statement.

WIN said its activities would include storytelling, education, and national reflection; dialogue on nationhood, values, and the responsibilities of citizenship; celebration of the richness of Guyanese culture, traditions, and creative expression; promotion of unity and collaboration across all sectors of society, and the mobilisation of citizens through acts of service and community development.

WIN said “Independence Week,” would culminate in a series of national observances and a grand multi-stage production titled “The Dawn of a Nation: Guyana 60.” “This landmark initiative will bring together theatre, music, culture, and national reflection in a powerful showcase of Guyana’s journey, from struggle to sovereignty and from identity to destiny. Reigniting a spirit of unity, purpose, and pride that will carry us forward as one people, one nation, with one shared destiny.”