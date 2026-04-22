Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 20:26 by Writer

Two of 12 deportees from the United States were arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in major crimes, the Guyana Police Force said on Wednesday.

Their identities were not disclosed, but police said one man is a 42-year-old murder suspect and the other is a 35-year-old man who is accused of domestic violence.

Police said the suspects were “deported” for the offences.

The 12 deportees arrived in Guyana on Tuesday and were “interviewed and profiled” on arrival, police said.

The 10 others were released into the care and custody of relatives after they were processed with the understanding that they would have to return at a later date, police said.