Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 20:35 by Writer

Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a business establishment on the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday night, police said.

They are accused of robbing the business at about 8:48 p.m. while two Chinese nationals were closing their business.

The victims reported that two of the men, who were pillion riders, dismounted the motorcycles and entered the premises.

One of them was allegedly armed with a knife and the other a handgun.

Investigators were also informed that the suspects allegedly pushed one of the victims to the ground and relieved him of a mobile phone and a suitcase containing clothing, while the other victim was held at knifepoint and relieved of cash, along with cash from the business register.

Police said the suspects then made good their escape south on the railway embankment.

The Guyana Police Force said patrols responded and gave chase but the suspects escaped into Regional Division 4 ‘A’.

During the pursuit, a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims was reportedly dropped by the suspects and later recovered by a Community Policing Group member, who handed it over to the police, the force added in its statement.

Police said they then went to Robb Street, Georgetown, where a 21-year-old security guard, a 22-year-old construction worker of Robb Street, Georgetown, and a 25-year-old brick mason of Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, were contacted and arrested.

According to the police, a search was conducted at the premises, during which two suspected 9mm pistols with 18 matching rounds of ammunition, one toy gun, three knives and two XR motorcycles were found.

Cash was also found on one of the suspects, police added.

Acting on further information received, police said they went to the home of a 19-year-old construction worker, where he was contacted and arrested.

A search was conducted at the premises, during which a quantity of cash and two mobile phones were found, the law enforcement agency added.

The four suspects are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

CCTV footage captured is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.