Traffic policemen transferred to TSU

Last Updated on Thursday, 5 December 2024, 12:27 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyana Police Force Corporals attached to Traffic Headquarters were recently transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) as an investigation continues into whether they were involved in any irregularities connected to the arrest of six foreign truck drivers, according to a well-placed source.

The source said if an investigation proves that the lawmen are culpable of “unprofessional conduct” by attempting to compromise themselves they would be punished. Legally, the source said the drivers were released on bail.

The source said the trucks were stopped and the drivers had in their possession foreign drivers licences outside of the prescribed time within which they should acquire a driver’s permit from the Guyana Revenue Authority or a licence from the Guyana Police Force. “They didn’t do that and that makes them wholly unlicensed to drive in our country,” a police officer said.

Separately, an “effective” Traffic Sergeant at the Sparendaam Police Station was transferred to Cove and John Police Station after he scolded a “lazy junior rank.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force said 55 cases were made on December 3 between 22:00 and 02:00 hours along the East Bank, ranging from breach of conditions of prescribed fitness, obscured ID mark, unlit motor vehicle rear, and front, among others. “These offences are prevalent and pose a challenge to other road users and will not go unnoticed,” police said.

Police also said that earlier Thursday, Corporal Thomas and Constable Jones conducted a Traffic Enforcement Exercise mainly for speeding, on the Heroes’ Highway during which 26 persons were caught speeding.