Guyanese in Guyana must have access to services- Guyana tells Suriname

Last Updated on Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 8:19 by Denis Chabrol

“Guyana’s national policy framework that addresses the provision of social services including education and healthcare and existing infrastructure to facilitate humanitarian support and other emergency relief services, to remote communities within Guyana’s territory,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd has told Suriname that his country has an obligation to deliver all types of services to Guyanese within the boundaries of his country.

No mention was made of Suriname’s Foreign Minister, Albert Ramdin summoning Guyana’s Ambassador to that Dutch-speaking neighbour, Virjanand Deepoo and handing him a protest note about President Irfaan Ali’s announcement that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) would be rebuilding an airstrip at Camp Jaguar in the disputed New River Triangle, a 6,000 square-mile area in the upper reaches of the Corentyne River near the border with Suriname.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome, Eteringbang on Thursday, the Guyanese leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces told the Guyana Defence Force that “there are two airstrips that we are going to add to the portfolio of the Engineering Corps: that is Camp Jaguar which is important for your own operation” and Orinduik Airstrip and “work must commence on these airstrips before the end of the year.” Starnieuws had reported that the Surinamese Foreign Minister expressed his concern in “clear terms about the public announcements made to perform acts on Surinamese territory without permission from the Surinamese government.” Mr Ramdin had pointed out to the Guyana Ambassador that the presence of Guyanese in the New River Triangle area is not in accordance with the agreements made between the two countries in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago in 1970.

Suriname’s claim to the New River Triangle dates back to 1871 when a geologist and explorer discovered the New River, sparking off the now 153-year old controversy over whether the New River or the Kutari River is the origin of the Corentyne River although both are tributaries.

The New River Triangle is believed to be rich in rare earth minerals.

Mr Todd and Ms Blankendal also discussed advancing the bilateral cooperation agenda through the Strategic Dialogue Cooperation Platform (SDCP) including the bridging of the Corentyne River and preparations for the convening of a Meeting of the Border Commission between Guyana and Suriname.