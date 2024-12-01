France offers Guyana advanced security assistance

Last Updated on Sunday, 1 December 2024, 12:41 by Denis Chabrol

France on Saturday pitched assistance to help Guyana with technologies and human resources to be aware of threats in its territory.

Head of the French Diplomatic Bureau in Guyana, Jean-Jacques Forté said France would demonstrate its 3D capacity in upcoming drill training and “support for capacity to detect any near or distant threat by night and day.”

“We are aware of the need for Guyana to have a global capacity to protect its land and sea areas which must contribute to the stability of the region that we are aiming for.

“France has all this expertise both in terms of high-tech capabilities and in terms of skills with the support of the French Armed Forces which it can make available to its partners with a common interest,” the Chargé d’affaires said at a reception aboard France’s offshore patrol vessel (OPV), La Combattante.

Noting that the Combattant is similar to Guyana’s OPV, which has been purchased from France for US$41.7 million, Mr Forté said joint planning, operation and training have begun for the arrival of the vessel for the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

As part of ongoing cooperation among the armed forces of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana that covers land, sea and air spectrum of the Guiana Shield, Mr Forté said the GDF would participate in a joint exercise codenamed “Fer de Lance” scheduled for March 2025, “a further demonstration of the quality of our solid cooperation.”

Guyana’s United States-made OPV, GDFS Shahoud, would soon make its first stopover in French Guiana, he said.

There are regular exchanges throughout the year in Georgetown or Cayenne which include jungle hardening training sessions at the Equatorial Forest Training Center.

Speaking on behalf of the Guyana government, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh hailed military and business cooperation between his country and France. He cited the recent visit by France’s energy chamber, purchase of several French-made pilot launches and an OPV, and defence cooperation. “I couldn’t possibly stress how deeply appreciative we are of the very clear demonstration France has provided of your commitment to supporting Guyana in the preservation and protection of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and the multiple channels through which the defence cooperation has manifested,” he said.

One year ago, Venezuela had issued veiled military threats to Guyana to press its claim for the mineral- and forest-rich Essequibo Region.