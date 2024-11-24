Venezuelan men arrested for assaulting, stabbing policeman

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 November 2024, 22:58 by Denis Chabrol

Four Venezuelan men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and assaulting a Guyanese policeman after he intervened in a violent dispute between two women, one of whom was Spanish-speaking

The incident occurred shortly before midnight Sunday on Cornhill Street, Georgetown, a short distance from the Stabroek Market.

While on Cornhill Street he observed a Spanish-speaking female armed with a broken bottle involved in an argument with another female. As a result, he approached the Spanish-speaking female who was armed with a broken bottle, identified himself as a Police officer in plain clothes and asked her to drop the broken bottle. While doing so, the four suspects — one of whom was armed with a knife, approached the cop from behind and dealt him several stabs about his body, causing him to receive injuries,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The policeman, who is stationed at Brickdam Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, was reportedly in a stable condition.

The policeman said several men stabbed him and he was forced to fire several shots from his assigned .38 revolver with six rounds of ammunition. “The victim then drew his service firearm, discharged four rounds in the air and the suspects ran away,” police added.