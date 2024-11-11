Three bandits arrested in Brazil after robbing Lethem business

Last Updated on Monday, 11 November 2024, 8:57 by Denis Chabrol

Three Portuguese-speaking men were arrested in neighbouring Brazil after they allegedly robbed a Chinese-owned store in Lethem and opened fire on Guyanese police during their escape across the border, police said Monday.

“A Joint-Services patrol team was subsequently formed in an effort to locate the alleged suspects — all three of whom were arrested and are in custody in Brazil,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Forty-three year old Wei Gao, the owner of ‘Shopping 25’ General Store located at Block ‘B’ Lethem in Central Rupununi, Region #9 was the robbery victim. “Investigations so far revealed that while the businessman was operating his business, the three suspects entered his store, held him at gunpoint and began to demand money. The gunmen were all speaking Portuguese,” police said.

Police were informed that alleged crime occurred at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon by three identifiable males, one armed with a submachine gun and two with handguns.

They allegedly robbed the businessman of 21 new Xiao Mi cell phones valued at $1,620,000 and GY$500,000 cash, a total value of GY$2,120,000.

Commander for Regional Police Division #9, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose led a team of detectives and other police to the scene.

The victim also described the three suspects as short, medium-built, and dressed in dark clothing. They arrived on foot.

After robbing the businessman, they escaped to Tabatinga, heading west towards the Lethem Comercial Zone.

Commander Rose and team gave chase and spotted the three suspects walking, heading south near some bushes towards the Guyana/Brazil border.

The Guyana Police Force said that onseeing the Police vehicle, the three suspects discharged several rounds at the Police vehicle. “The Police returned fire but the suspects managed to elude them. The Police vehicle was hit four times but no one was injured,” police added.