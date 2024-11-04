Improve security in Marudi, suspend mining – South Rupununi District Council after abduction, robbery

Last Updated on Monday, 4 November 2024, 22:16 by Writer

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) on Monday said the crime situation in Marudi has deteriorated with the influx of Brazilian miners crossing illegally into Guyana through a back-track route that a number of robbers escaped shortly after abducting and robbing several Guyanese and Brazilians.

The Council called for tightening of security in the Marudi Mountains area in the wake of the abduction of several persons, including two Wapichan men—one from Aishalton and the other from Karaudarnau in Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine-by six masked men.

“The SRDC humbly demands that the relevant authorities take immediate action to bolster security measures in the Marudi Mountains to prevent any future incidents. We strongly recommend the establishment of a police outpost in the Marudi mining area, given the alarming increase in mining activities,” the organisation said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that two Glock pistols and ammunition were stolen from two Natural Resources Officers. Police also said that one of the Brazilian robbery victims, Dionei Faribas De Brito, told investigators that he transferred GY$1.2 million or 30,000 Brazilian real through a Brazilian instant payment account system after he had no gold that the men demanded. Guyanese police said the Brazilian Federal Police have since recovered the money from the payment system. De Brito said he was also robbed of GY$892,000.

The C0uncil said the armed robbery, which occurred at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) checkpoint at Bush Mouth, raises extreme alarm regarding the safety and security of Wapichan communities, particularly those near the Marudi mining area. The SRDC said the incident has left residents, including children, deeply traumatised.

Recalling that the SRDC has consistently voiced concerns about the effects of mining in the Marudi Mountains on Wapichan communities and lands, the organisation said the increase in mining activities became particularly noticeable in 2022, following the eviction of Brazilian miners from the Yanomami territory, during a time when an agreement allowing “small miners” to continue mining on a concession now controlled by Golden Shields Resources was already in effect.

The SRC said despite repeated requests, Wapichan communities were not given the opportunity to read, discuss, or provide input on this agreement, and it was only after more than two years that a copy was finally provided to the SRDC. The Council issued a call for the temporary halt of gold mining in the area until the Wapichans are involved in the decision-making process. “We insist that all mining operations be suspended until comprehensive regulatory systems are established to protect our communities and until there is meaningful and effective participation in line with the principle of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), ensuring full respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples under national and international law,” the Council said.

The C0uncil also called on government to engage in meaningful dialogue with Wapichan communities to address their urgent concerns regarding the environmental and social impacts of mining in Wapichan territory. “Our safety, rights, and the integrity of our land must be prioritized. The safety of our people is paramount, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a secure and sustainable future for all residents of the South Rupununi,” the organisation added.