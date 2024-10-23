UNICEF hosts ‘Access to Justice’ national consultations with children

Last Updated on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 22:16 by Writer

—16-year-old Lindener to represent Guyana in Panama

As UNICEF prepares to observe the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on November 20, it has collaborated with the Committee on the Rights of the Child to host national and regional consultations with children/adolescents and stakeholders in various countries to develop a General Comment on children’s rights to access to justice and effective remedies.

A General Comment is a document that provides an interpretation of the provisions of respective international human rights treaties.

Through General Comments, the CRC provides guidance to states on children’s rights and issues that require more attention. Such guidance can help State Parties to better ensure the implementation of the CRC and its Optional Protocols.

Over the past week, UNICEF Guyana said that, in collaboration with partners, it conducted focus groups interviews with a total of 56 children and adolescents from regions three, four, five, six, eight, nine and ten. Some of the groups comprised children with disabilities, students from the Hinterland Student Dormitory and the Juvenile Holding Centre.

National consultations have been initiated via the distribution of online questionnaires to key stakeholders to solicit experiences, concerns, and recommendations on access to justice and effective remedies. These consultations are ongoing.

The consultations in support of General Comment 27 are aimed at soliciting views from children/adolescents and stakeholders on how to better ensure that every child can access justice and obtain an effective remedy if their rights have been violated.

Dr. Loria-Mae Heywood, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF Guyana and Suriname deemed the focus group interviews successful, while noting that many of the children and adolescents interviewed were generally aware of their rights as per the CRC.

“While many of the children knew about their basic rights (such as the right to education), some were not aware of the local institutions/mediums through which they could access justice. Through the consultation exercise, children and adolescents were provided with more comprehensive information on their rights and responsibilities, and the different avenues through which they could get support, if needed,” Dr. Heywood was quoted as saying in a UNICEF statement.

Additionally, she noted that out of the 56 children and adolescents interviewed, 16- year-old Akwain Bowen of Linden, Region Ten was selected to participate in, and represent Guyana at a regional event on child rights hosted by UNICEF’s Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Office in Panama.

Bowen described the national consultation as child-friendly and educational. “It gave me extra and more detailed information on topics that I had researched beforehand. Overall, the consultation was very informative and helpful in understanding children’s rights,” he said.

He added, “Being chosen to represent Guyana is a great honour. It makes me proud to share our unique viewpoints with the rest of the globe and I have a strong sense of obligation to represent my country to the best of my abilities. It is an opportunity to have a significant impact on individuals and contribute to a better change.”

The regional event will be held from November 18-20, 2024, and will see participation from various stakeholders such as judges, ombudspersons, and young advocates from various countries that participated in the national consultations.

Every day, millions of children across the world have their rights violated. Yet, among these children, only a fraction comes forward and seeks redress, and even fewer obtain an effective remedy. Most children do not know that they have rights, what having rights means, or who/where to turn to when their rights are violated. Even if they knew, many are afraid to speak up for fear of punishment or exclusion, especially if they do not see any prospect of justice.