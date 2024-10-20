Guyana greenlights Brazilian investors’ plan to build Medical School in Rupununi

Last Updated on Sunday, 20 October 2024, 16:13 by Denis Chabrol

A group of investors in the Brazilian State of Roraima is interested in establishing a medical school in the Rupununi, and President Irfaan Ali wants the University of Guyana (UG) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) to be part of the project.

Addressing the sod-turning ceremony for a new hospital at Lethem and a new secondary school at Tabatinga, the President gave on-the-spot approval for the idea. “Let us do it. Let us build in this region, with the support of UWI and University of Guyana, a medical school that can service the State of Roraima, this region and all of Guyana so that we can produce global medical practitioners from right here in this region,” he said.

He told Brazilians, who were present at the sod-turning, that attending a medical school where tutelage would be provided in English would make them competitive and “move on to global certification.” “We’re ready to partner with you and make this happen,” he added.

The President also the Guyana government were nearing the signing of a memorandum of understanding with UWI to establish a medical school, pharmacy school and nursing school in Guyana.

When completed, the Guyanese leader said the new Lethem Hospital would be a teaching facility.