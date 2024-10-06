Prominent Guyanese artist Stanley Greaves abandons exhibition plans because of Culture Minister’s “dictatorial behaviour”

Last Updated on Sunday, 6 October 2024, 14:54 by Denis Chabrol

Well-respected and prominent Guyanese multi-talented artist, Stanley Greaves on Sunday said he has scrapped plans to hold an exhibition of work in the Castellani House Gallery because he would not be asking the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson’s permission due to his behaviour.

“My decision is not to have a show, by refusing to endorse Ramson’s dictatorial removal of Ohene’s official position as Curator of exhibitions, along with his recent abusive behaviour towards (Ivor) Thom, the Head of the Burrowes School of Art,” he said.

Mr Ramson did not respond to calls or WhatsApp messages.

Writing in Sunday’s Stabroek News, Mr Greaves said the practice by artists is to approach the Curator. “I followed the established protocol and contacted the Curator Ohene Koama. Lo and behold I was told that Minister of Culture Ramson was now the person to approach, no catalogue would be printed and no refreshments served,” he said.

Weighing in on the issue, Opposition Leader and Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton said Mr Ramson was unsuitable for that ministerial post. “I do not think Ramson understands anything about culture. If you see how he operates, he is restricted to fixing grounds and shaking hands with…There is no vision. He doesn’t understand culture and when it comes to youth, he’s at sea,” Mr Norton said.

Retracing the appointment and functions of the curator, Mr Greaves said the first person to have been appointed to that position by then Director of Art, Denis Williams, in 1975 was Everly Austin followed by Elfrieda Bissember who were both trained in art.

Unlike Dr Williams, as Director of Art, who was aware of his responsibilities and never intervened in the daily administration of Castellani House as did all the Ministers, from Martin Carter onwards, he said Mr Ramson “usurped the role of the Curator.”

Mr Greaves said he had planned to hold an exhibition at Castellani House Gallery, based on what is in the National Collection, to mark his 90th birthday. He said he was “stunned into silence” and took the position that he would not do so. “My response was that on no account would I do such a thing,” he said.

“He obviously has no background in Art to do such a thing, only seeing his position as an opportunity for a misuse of power, revealing a show of ignorance and arrogance by dictating there would be neither catalogue nor refreshments at openings. This would be like a restaurant without a menu,” Mr Williams said. Mr Greaves explained that catalogues are important historical records providing data on artists and their work.

He said artists planning to have a show have two available options, seek permission from Ramson or demand the restoration of the curatorship to Mr Koama.

After the intervention of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to save face for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration that resulted in Mr Thom resuming duties at the Burrowes School of Art. Mr Greaves said Mr Ramson lacked (and lacks) both the courage, grace and sense of decency to offer an apology to Thom. “He is a poor representative of the present Government and should resign to save it more embarrassment,” Mr Greaves said.

Mr Greaves said he hoped that future Ministers of Culture would act more like those in the past and “throw Ramson’s execrable, inexcusable conduct unbefitting a Minister into its proper location.”

He suggested that the new minister immediately reinstate Mr Koama as Curator of Exhibitions and reinstitute the Castellani House Committee which in the past had been very supportive at all levels relating to the Administration of Castellani House. He said past members included a government representative, lawyers, the business community, artists, writers and Head of the Burrowes School of Art.

For his part, Mr Norton said a curator should be allowed to perform his or her duties professionally.