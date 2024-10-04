Two charged with abduction; 5 other suspects surrender

Last Updated on Friday, 4 October 2024, 17:28 by Writer

Two men were Friday charged with the abduction of Joshua “Bricks” David and they were remanded to prison, while five other suspects surrendered and remained in custody, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

Those charged with abduction in violation of the Kidnapping Act 2003 are Osafo Peters and Alpha Poole. They were not required to plea and were remanded to custody by Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty.

They are expected to return to court on October 11.

The GPF said five other suspects surrendered and remained in police custody. They are 34-year-old Wayne Barker of Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’, of Lot 9 West La Penitence, Georgetown; 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’, of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown; 32-year-old Damion Barlow, called ‘Dangles’, from Lot 47 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and 24-year-old Dwayne Griffith called ‘Sheik’ of Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

David was snatched by several men and bundled into a vehicle shortly after he exited New Thriving Restaurant, Main Street, Georgetown. He was taken to an unknown location. Despite several searches, he has not been located.

Family members, relatives and friends of David on Thursday evening held a candlelight vigil on the Main Street spot where the man scuffled with his abductors as they moved him towards a waiting car.