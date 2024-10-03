Electrician jailed for stealing street lights

Last Updated on Thursday, 3 October 2024, 12:59 by Denis Chabrol

An electrician has been jailed for one year after he pleaded guilty to stealing numerous street lights from the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme Young Professionals Housing Scheme, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

Police said 34-year old Sharmo Jones of Plaisance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara also told the court that he installed a number of the stolen street lights in various areas.

Investigators said they recovered 24 street lights and he was taken into custody.

On September 27, 2024, Jones was charged with the offence Eof simple larceny. He appeared before Magistrate A. Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Jones’ arrest stemmed from residents’ complaints during an outreach by Minister of Housing and Water, Mr Collin Croal, and the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Police said the residents reported the theft of street lights. The matter was brought to the attention of the Police where a report was made.

On September 26, 2024, following an investigation and intelligence received, Police arrested Jones.