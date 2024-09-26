Senior police officer charged with sexual assault

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 September 2024, 13:02 by Denis Chabrol

Superintendent of Police, Karl Wilson has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and granted bail by the court, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

Mr Wilson, who is stationed at Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, appeared on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #5, before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Police said he was placed on GY$75,000 bail on each of the charges and has to return to court 16th October 2024.