OPINION: Constitutional reform: stacked deck, sloth, and the usual political sloppiness

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 September 2024, 8:53 by Denis Chabrol

by GHK Lall

Back close to the beginning of April, when the news of the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) first hit the public, I called it as I saw it then in SN, KN and elsewhere. To be precise, “the CRC is dead on arrival.” Not going any place. Nothing of substance is to be expected. Some may see it as deep cynicism; it is the pragmatism allowed by the environment. For sure, there is much of what is pessimistic about national issues, when they are spearheaded by politicians Guyana. It is m0re, though, about where unsparing reality forced, where certain issues that involve the people in this country inevitably end. Like campaign financing and, to a lesser extent, media enhancements, there is little stomach in the two major political camps for constitutional reform that have some teeth in it. Why contribute today to what can tie hands later, while cramping operating space and style? Why close loopholes, introduce reforms that mean more for the citizenry, but less for political masters when matters back them up against a wall, make them regret their recklessness? Only a fool willingly contributes to his own downfall, especially when it is clear that if meaningful reforms clear all the hurdles that political power could sustain considerable diminishment.

As the months passed, and amid the ebb and flow of matters large and small, the CRC and the work that it was supposed to do were almost never in the news, with a few, if that, hardy Guyanese inquiring about its health, its progress, and its possibilities. Guyanese had to show much more interest in the work of the CRC. Except that, for the most part, they didn’t. Through groundbreaking developments from a determined and well-working CRC could mean so much for Guyana and Guyanese, there was this conspicuous indifference that ranged from nonchalance to near total apathy. And this is about something that holds so many keys to a different Guyana. Meaning, a viable CRC and the outputs that it delivers, the differences it could make in the years ahead. When Guyanese know how much politicians across the board have messed with the existing constitution, the results of such games on their own existence, and they still can be this lethargic, then the direction in which this country is going must be of that little import. The quality of governance, and the quality of political life, that Guyanese operate under must be of this rock bottom standing, of scant urgency. Or there is that amount of contentment today with the document that reigns supreme over national existence. If citizens don’t have that spark, then what could be expected of the government or the opposition relative to manifesting the keen interest and requisite energy levels for genuine constitutional reform? Here are a few things to consider.

October is fast approaching and there is still no secretary appointed to the CRC. From early April to October encircles half of a year, and on something as pivotal, yet mundane, as the secretary to the CRC, things have come to a dead stop. I give short shrift to the year left to national elections that draw closer with each passing day, and the contributions material reforms could make. There is a risk to doing so, but it is taken. Because if a livable product, one of some quality, is to be had from the CRC, then putting heads together to come up with something under that time pressure may result in what seems palatable, only for Guyanese to discover later how unacceptable it is, when the fine print is studied, unintended consequences mapped. Interestingly, one Guyanese notable, Mr. Ralph Ramkarran, has made clear where he stands. While another veteran of significant mettle, Dr. Desmond Thomas, is seemingly not happy with the way things are, but prefers to settle in for the long haul. His belief is that the results could be worthwhile. God bless his patient heart, hopeful mind. Additionally, Mr. Sherwood Lowe advocated that the CRC should be given a chance to prove its worth, and that it will. These gentlemen must be commended for their sticking-to-the task-at-hand mindset, notwithstanding the grimness of the odds and what appears to be a stacked deck against meaningful reform. Think along political lines, and how no ground is usually yielded. Perhaps, it is the American drive to get things done in me, and the disgust that flares ever so often, that leads to turning my back and distancing from what has displayed all the marks of a wounded, drowning whale. Unfortunately, it is a whale that never really got going, one that listed from the first day under the weight of expectations, and its own weight. The antidote to this grim state of affairs relative to a functioning, producing CRC is genuinely committed politicians, enough of them with a more well managed Guyana in mind, and the type of Guyanese to make it happen. When anyone from anywhere encounters such luminaries [genuinely committed cohort of Guyanese pols], please do the favor of an introduction. A guarantee could be given right from now: the reception may not be as liked.