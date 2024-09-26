Enet’s Inaugural Golf Tournament Tees Off This Sunday at Lusignan Golf Club

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 September 2024, 10:02 by Denis Chabrol

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will host the inaugural Enet golf tournament this Sunday, marking a significant milestone in private-sector support for sports development in Guyana.

The tournament, set to begin at 8:00 a.m., will feature a medal-play format with two handicap categories: 0-14 and 15-28. Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers on both flights. A prize for best gross prize, longest drive and closest to the pin will also be contested.

Enet, a leading telecommunications company, well-known in squash, football, and motor racing has now joined the golfing community of the sports arena with this sponsorship, highlighting the private sector’s increasing role in advancing sports in the country. The endorsement of Enet as a sponsor signals a broader shift, as corporate investment is now driving growth in sports like golf, which is gaining popularity among both athletes and enthusiasts.

Brian Hackett, Public Relations Officer of the LGC, emphasized the importance of this partnership. “We are excited to host Enet as a key partner in the expansion of golf in Guyana,” he said. “Their sponsorship not only supports golf but also engages more youths and visiting participants.”

Hackett noted that private-sector involvement is crucial for the long-term development of any sport. He added that the LGC executive committee is committed to nurturing this relationship with Enet and looks forward to their continued support in making golf more accessible across the country.

In addition to being a landmark event, the tournament will serve as a warm-up for golfers preparing for the upcoming Guyana Open. Hackett expressed optimism about the conditions: “We anticipate a spectacular tournament with excellent grounds, good weather, and the course in prime condition, providing golfers a perfect opportunity to fine-tune their skills.”

Lindon Henry, Marketing Manager – Mobile at E-Networks Inc., shared Enet’s enthusiasm for the tournament, stating, “We are thrilled to sponsor this event, which embodies the values of integrity, perseverance, and respect—values that resonate deeply with our mission at Enet. By supporting local sports, we aim to inspire the next generation while strengthening community ties. By supporting this tournament, we hope to inspire young players to pursue their passions, whether in sports, academics, or their future careers. At E-Networks, we believe in the power of connection—not just through technology but through the bonds we form in our communities. Thank you for considering us in this endeavor. Together, let’s drive towards a brighter, more connected future. ”

Enet’s involvement reflects a broader corporate trend of investing in non-traditional sports like golf, aiming to reach wider demographics, including the youth. As golfers gather this Sunday, the Lusignan Golf Club anticipates a competitive and enjoyable experience for all participants.

This tournament represents the beginning of what could be a lasting partnership between Enet and the local golf community, potentially leading to greater visibility and increased participation in the sport. Hence, both entities are encouraging the public to come out and witness the event and enjoy the ambiance of the green scenery at the LGC.

As the Lusignan Golf Club prepares for the event, Sunday promises to be a showcase of both athletic talent and the transformative potential of private-sector partnerships in sports development.