One Communications supports Guyana women’s field hockey team 

One Communications has reaffirmed its commitment to sports by sponsoring the Guyana national women’s field hockey team which is preparing for international competition, the telecoms provider said Wednesday.

The team departs this week to compete in the prestigious 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge taking place from September 20 to 28, 2024, in Hamilton, Bermuda. The partnership between One Communications and the Guyana Hockey Board is a longstanding one, spanning over two decades.

One Communications representative, Ms Jamisha Wright, expressed the company’s pride in supporting the team: “We consistently look for opportunities to make a positive impact on the lives of young citizens. This partnership not only showcases Guyana on the international stage, but also provides our young women the chance to compete at a high level and build invaluable experience.”

President of the Guyana Hockey Board, Philip Fernandes expressed great appreciation to One Communications for its unwavering support. He emphasised that without the continued commitment of companies such as One Communications, national sporting organisations cannot run sustainable programs.

Fernandes added that the national women’s hockey team comprises experienced and talented players, from as young as 14 years, who have been committed to training and deserve the opportunity to test their skills against regional opponents.

Guyana comes up against Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay and hosts, Bermuda, in this Challenge with the top two finishers possibly earning spots in the PAHF Cup.

The PAHF tournament serves as a qualifier for the PAHF Cup scheduled for Uruguay in 2025, which in turn is a pathway to the 2026 World Cup.