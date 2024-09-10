Pilot project to improve CSEC Math performance

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 12:23 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched a pilot project to improve Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics grades, with a stern warning that under-performing teachers would be moved.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand said the aim is to improve the pass rate to 45 or 50 percent, up from just over 30 percent this year.

The pilot project will target 4th and 5th Formers at 50 secondary schools across Guyana. Students are also being provided with textbooks, workbooks, past papers, geometry sets and calculators.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand said the schools were selected as their students mostly secured Grade 4 in Mathematics.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand issued the warning at the launch of the pilot project at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Ms Manickchand appealed to parents to play their part by ensuring that their children study the subject.

The Chief Education Officer said 50 Monitors, who would be performing at the level of Education Officers, would be dedicatedly focusing on teaching-learning of Mathematics.

Mr Hussain said Mathematics teachers must not find themselves saddled with the submission of records, but focus on teaching the subject.