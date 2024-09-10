New Police Commander for Region One after 4.4 tonne cocaine bust

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:26 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday changed its Divisional Commander for Region One (Barima-Waini), just over one week after 4.4 tonnes of cocaine were unearthed from pits near an illegal airstrip in Matthews Ridge, North West District.

Superintendent Krishna Ramana said he assumed duty at the remote interior location on Tuesday, replacing Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh.

In announcing the discovery and seizure of the cocaine last week Saturday, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) had said that the operation was done in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). No mention was made of police, though CANU subsequently said Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken was informed about the operation.

Mr Hicken did not rule out an investigation into any of his officers in connection with the cocaine find.

High-level law enforcement agents and the opposition had raised concerns that the police as well as other regional officials had seemingly turned a blind eye to the construction of the airstrip and flights to and from the location.

Head of CANU, James Singh told Demerara Waves Online News that “we’ve established linkages and we’re speaking with our counterparts where the drugs had originated from and we’re working with country and the US DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) on follow-up investigations.”

Mr Singh had previously said the almost US$200 million worth of cocaine was due to be shipped by marine craft to a European country.