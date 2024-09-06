Guyana Lottery Company appoints new General Manager

Last Updated on Friday, 6 September 2024, 11:59 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Lottery Company (GLCL) on Friday announced the appointment of Ms. Kalima Ali as the new General Manager of the Guyana Lottery Company Limited effective from Monday, August 26, 2024.

“Ms. Ali is an accomplished Guyanese national and senior management professional with more than 10 years of diverse management experience.

The GLCL has served its players and the people of Guyana since August 1996 operating under an agreement with the Government of Guyana/ Ministry of Finance.

She has served as a Senior International Assistance Officer at the High Commission of Canada to Guyana and Global Affairs Canada (GAC),” the GLCL said in a statement.

In her former role, Ms. Ali successfully launched and implemented multiple Canadian funded projects locally and in CARICOM and managed a funding envelope of more than CAD$80 million. She has successfully built partnerships with the United Nations and other international agencies for development locally, regionally and in Canada.

Prior to joining the international community, Ms. Ali was no stranger to the field of gaming having served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Authority of Guyana.

She brings with her extensive programme and policy experience in project management, Indigenous People’s development, climate change and environment, advocacy, networking and communications.

Ms. Ali holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with specialization in Project Management from the University of Wales and a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in Economics from the University of Guyana. Ms. Ali has also completed courses of study in results-based management and in equality, diversity and inclusion with the Canadian Foreign Service Institute.

The Board of Directors and Management of the GLCL say they are looking forward to working with Ms. Ali to further the development of the GLCL as the premiere lottery and gaming company and a leading business and development partner in Guyana. We welcome her to the team and know she will ensure that the GLCL contributes towards the economic prosperity of Guyana and its people.

Ms Ali replaces long-serving General Manager, Tracey Lewis.