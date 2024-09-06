Former Region Four Chairman and PNCR Executive Member dies

Last Updated on Friday, 6 September 2024, 11:57 by Denis Chabrol
Former long-serving Chairman of Region Four, Alan Munroe died on Friday at a city hospital, his party, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) said in a statement.
He had also served on the PNCR’s executive for several years.
Mr Munroe was also a staunch Anglican and a congregant of Christ Church, Waterloo Street, Georgetown.
The PNCR said it was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Munroe, one of its stalwarts and members at the Davis Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Munroe was a former Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region #4, Co-chairman of the Joint Task Force on Local Government Reform and Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission.