Decomposed body of man found in house

Police in Regional Division No.2 (Pomeroon/Supenaam) said they were investigating Monday’s discovery of a decomposed body in a house at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

At about 09:40 Monday morning, a 64-year-old resident of Henrietta reported to the Anna Regina Police Station that he was getting a foul smell emanating from an abandoned house located north of his yard. He told police that he went and made checks and observed the body of a male in a decomposing state.

Police from the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Divisional Headquarters at Anna Regina and crime scene technicians visited the scene. The body, observed to be about 60 per cent decomposed, was photographed and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty, police added.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigators were told that the deceased man, no name given, had no fixed place of abode.